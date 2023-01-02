Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $284.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $388,116. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

