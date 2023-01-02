Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.