Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
