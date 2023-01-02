Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $337.97 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.