The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 857,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $45.52 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.