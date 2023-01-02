Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 35.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 28.1% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 713,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.65 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.