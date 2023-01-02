Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,031,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $351.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

