Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,718 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $288,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

