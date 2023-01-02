Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $280.23 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $280,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 24,090.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 110,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $559.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

