Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $140.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $140,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. United Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.93.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.