Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,976 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $137,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $58.50 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

