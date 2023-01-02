Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 356,177 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $129,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

