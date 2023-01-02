Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $110,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 854,869 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

