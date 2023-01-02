Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,134 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $90,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $171.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

