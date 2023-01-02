Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Raised by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

