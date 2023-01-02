Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Grows By 16.8%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
