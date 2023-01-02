Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. Boliden AB has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.99.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

