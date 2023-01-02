Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Stories

