Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Proximus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proximus Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Proximus from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.70 ($14.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC cut Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

