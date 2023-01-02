Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Expands By 27.9%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. alerts:

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.