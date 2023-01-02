Parke Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,983.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,674 shares of company stock valued at $350,262. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 192.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

