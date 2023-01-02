Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Whitestone REIT

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.