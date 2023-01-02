Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,747,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 3,777,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47,471.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

