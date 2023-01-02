Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 495,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,995.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $63.59 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

