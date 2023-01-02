Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

Shares of BKZHF opened at 45.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 1-year low of 45.48 and a 1-year high of 48.04.

About Santander Bank Polska

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

