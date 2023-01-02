Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Expands By 13.6%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 12.1 %

OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

