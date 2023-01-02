Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Expands By 13.6%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 12.1 %
OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.