Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 758,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

