Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($98.94) to €98.00 ($104.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

BDRFF opened at $113.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

