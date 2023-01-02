Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Sunday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Pengana Private Equity Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Pengana Private Equity Trust Price Performance
