Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

