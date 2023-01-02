Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.55.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
