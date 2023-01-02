Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Azelis Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Azelis Group stock opened at 21.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.13. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of 20.89 and a 52 week high of 21.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Azelis Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

