P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 822.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKFKF stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

