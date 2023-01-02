High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.71 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

