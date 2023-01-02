High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $57,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.