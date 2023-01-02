Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 339 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

