Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 7.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Illumina by 78.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 3,666.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

