Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $331.34 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

