828 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $216.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.