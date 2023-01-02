J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

