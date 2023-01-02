Clarius Group LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 83.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 68.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $254.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average is $242.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.