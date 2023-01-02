Clarius Group LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

