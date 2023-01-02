Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

CL opened at $78.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

