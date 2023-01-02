Clarius Group LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $319.29 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

