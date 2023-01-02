Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

