Clarius Group LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $844.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.