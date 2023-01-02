Clarius Group LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 328,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,043 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.1% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

