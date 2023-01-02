Clarius Group LLC Buys 254 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

CDNS stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

