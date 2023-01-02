Clarius Group LLC Takes $517,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Featured Stories

