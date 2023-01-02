Clarius Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $265.35 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

