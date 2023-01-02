Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,015.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,954.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

