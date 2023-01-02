The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $248.11 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.